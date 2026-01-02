Will Smith Sued For Sexual Harassment, Wrongful Termination And Retaliation By Tour Violinist

Will Smith is facing serious allegations after violinist Brian King Joseph accused the actor of sexual harassment, wrongful termination, and retaliation. According to a report in Variety, Joseph filed a lawsuit naming Smith and Treyball Studios Management as defendants. He alleges that Smith engaged in “predatory behavior” and “deliberately groomed” him for further sexual exploitation during the Based on a True Story: 2025 Tour.

The lawsuit states that Smith hired Joseph in November 2024 to perform at a show in San Diego and invited him to join the 2025 tour. As their relationship developed, Joseph claims Smith told him, "You and I have such a special connection that I don’t have with anyone else."

Joseph recounts an incident that occurred just days before his alleged wrongful termination

He joined the first leg of Smith's tour in March 2025 in Las Vegas, where the hotels for the crew had already been booked. He alleges that his bag, which contained his hotel room key, went missing for several hours before being found by management. When he returned to his room that night, he discovered that someone had "unlawfully" entered and left behind wipes and a bottle of HIV medication with a note that read, "Brian, I’ll be back no later than 5:30, just us (drawn heart), Stone F." Joseph interpreted this as an indication that an "unknown individual" planned to return to his room to engage in sexual acts with him.

He noted that only members of management had access to his room. After the incident, Joseph promptly informed hotel security and Smith's representatives, and he even reported the matter to a non-emergency police line.

Several days later, one of the band members allegedly “shamed” him over the incident, claiming that he had made everything up, and told him he was being terminated. Ultimately, he was dropped from the team, resulting in PTSD and economic loss as a consequence.

As a result, Joseph is suing Smith for wrongful termination and sexual harassment.