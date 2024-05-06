Advertisement

William Shatner has enjoyed an illustrious career on the acting front, spanning a formidable seven decades and counting. The actor has sixty five film titles and a hundred and eleven television shows to his credit. However, across this expansive filmography, his most well-known and acclaimed role, has been that of Admiral James Kirk across the Star Trek franchise.

William Shatner does not mind stepping back into the Star Trek universe



William Shatner recently appeared for an interview with the Canada Press agency. Amid conversation, he expressed his desire to return to his famed character of Admiral James Kirk. However, the 93-year old actor made it clear that he would not jump at the opportunity just for the sake of it. For him to re-enter the Star Trek universe, the context of the cameo would have to be well written with a purpose.

He said, "It's an intriguing idea. It's almost impossible but it was a great role and so well-written and if there were a reason to be there not just to make a cameo appearance, but if there were a genuine reason for the character appearing, I might consider it."

William Shatner last appeared in Star Trek in 1994



The last time William Shatner appeared as Admiral James Kirk, was in 1994 release Star Trek Generations. The first time Shatner embraced the character, was in 1966 television show Star Trek: The Original Series. He also stepped into the character for twenty one of the twenty two episodes from Star Trek: The Animated Series. He followed the Star Trek franchise into its transition to films, featuring in the role of Kirk for for the first seven movie installments.

This is not where Shatner's association with Star Trek ends. The actor has also penned a series of books detailing his experience as part of the franchise. He has also co-authored several novels set in the same universe.