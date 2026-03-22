Your Friends & Neighbors Actress Amanda Peet Reveals Stage I Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Actress Amanda Peet has publicly shared her breast cancer journey in a heartfelt note, revealing how the diagnosis coincided with her parents' final days. The piece, titled 'My Season of Ativan', provides an intimate account of the actor's medical experiences, family challenges, and treatment process.

As per Deadline, Peet, known for her roles in 'Something's Gotta Give' and 'Your Friends & Neighbours', wrote in an essay for The New Yorker that she had been undergoing biannual breast checkups when a routine scan prior to Labour Day last year raised concerns.

"Dr. K. usually chatted me up while she examined me, but this time she went silent," Peet recounted. Following a biopsy, she immediately sensed something was wrong as her doctor personally delivered the sample to Cedars-Sinai Pathology. The initial report revealed a small tumor, prompting further tests to determine its receptor status, which Peet described as crucial in assessing the cancer's severity. She shared the anxious moments spent waiting for results alongside her husband, Game of Thrones co-creator David Benioff. The news brought relief: Peet's cancer was hormone-receptor-positive and HER2-negative, considered more favourable for treatment.

Despite the encouraging results, a subsequent MRI revealed a second mass in the same breast, delaying a planned lumpectomy and requiring an MRI-guided biopsy. Peet described the procedure as "excruciating", likening the process to a "perverse game of Battleship" due to the precision required, as per Deadline.

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Fortunately, the second mass was benign, and her treatment was limited to a lumpectomy and radiation, avoiding chemotherapy or a double mastectomy. Peet confirmed her cancer was Stage I. Reflecting on the radiation treatment, Peet admitted it was largely manageable but noted discomfort toward the end.

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