Director Zack Snyder, known for films such as Man of Steel and Justice League in the DC Extended Universe, says he is looking forward to how the comic book film franchise shapes up under James Gunn and Peter Safran's leadership. Snyder has moved on from his DC work following Zack Snyder's Justice League, which hit the screens in 2021. He also directed Man of Steel follow-up Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Zack Snyder 'excited' about future of DCU

James Gunn, director of films such as DC's The Suicide Squad and Marvel Studios Guardians of the Galaxy movies, and producer Safran were announced as the co-heads of DC Studios to take forward the newly minted DC Universe (DCU). While promoting his new film Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver, Snyder weighed in on the future of the DCU.

Zack Snyder file photo | Image: Instagram

“You know, I’m a pretty open book. I really feel like, you know, if the characters are treated with reverence, and mythologically correct, then I’m down. I’m in. “Let’s see what happens. I’m pretty excited. I mean, we’re going to get Superman pretty soon, so we’ll see what that’s like,” Snyder told CBR website, referring to Gunn's directorial effort Superman which will hit the screens on July 11, 2025.

A fan asked Gunn if he had read about Snyder’s remarks about the DCU, and he replied on Threads, “I didn’t, but I knew it already because he’s texted me. He’s been incredibly supportive throughout this process.” Interestingly, Gunn and Snyder go way back as the former wrote the latter's 2004 directorial debut Dawn of the Dead.

Zack Snyder’s pitch for the next James Bond

In a conversation with The Atlantic, Snyder was asked about directing a pre-existing franchise. The filmmaker seemed interested in the James Bond universe. He said, “It’d be cool to see, like, 20-year-old James Bond. The humble roots that he comes from. Whatever trauma of youth that makes you be able to be James Bond. There has to be something there.”

Snyder is the recent one to comment on a potential James Bond 26 film, as the series waits for its next move after the release of No Time to Die in 2021. Although he hasn't been associated with the project until his recent remarks. Previously, Christopher Nolan denied any participation in James Bond 26, even though he acknowledged being interested in the idea. Marc Forster (Quantum of Solace), Sam Mendes (Skyfall and Spectre), and Cary Joji Fukunaga (No Time to Die) are some of the directors of the James Bond franchise.

(With inputs from PTI)

