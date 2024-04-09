Zendaya Talks About How She Handles Public Attention On Her Relationship With Tom Holland

Advertisement

Despite all the attention her relationship with actor Tom Holland has received, Zendaya remains unbothered by the scrutiny of general audience. In an interview with British Vogue, the actress, who is getting ready for the premiere of her sports drama film Challengers this month, discussed how to deal with popularity and ultimately stated that she must “be totally cool with it and just live my life.”

Zendaya addresses her public appearances with Tom Holland

In a conversation with British Vogue, Zendaya opened up on her romantic relationship with Tom Holland. The actress talked about her trip to the Louvre Museum with her Spiderman co-star in in 2022. They were photographed holding hands and posing in front of the Mona Lisa during their vacation, which attracted a lot of media attention. She talked about the encounter and how the museum permitted them to remain longer in the deserted galleries even after it closed.

Zendaya and Tom Holland at Louvre

She said, “It was actually fine. You just kind of get used to the fact that, ‘Oh, I’m also one of these art pieces you’re going to take a picture of.’ I just gotta be totally cool with it and just live my life… It was one of the coolest experiences ever. It was like Night at the Museum.”

Tom Holland and Zendaya's relationship

For the unversed, Tom Holland and Zendaya, known for portraying the iconic onscreen couple Peter Parker and MJ in the Spider-Man films, sparked romance rumours back in 2017. However, they officially confirmed their real-life romance in 2021 with a public display of affection in Los Angeles and are going strong.

Last month, Tom in an interview with the SAG-AFTRA Foundation gushed about his girlfriend, saying, “Zendaya is probably the most honest with me. Which I love, ‘cause you need that.”

They have previously spoken about how they like to keep their private life out of the public eye. In a 2021 interview, Tom Holland mentioned “I've always been really adamant to keep my private life private because I share so much of my life with the world anyway. We sort of felt robbed of our privacy. I don't think it's about not being ready. It's just that we didn't want to."

