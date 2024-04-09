×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 23:17 IST

Zendaya Talks About How She Handles Public Attention On Her Relationship With Tom Holland

Zendaya discussed how she deals with public scrutiny on her relationship with Tom Holland. She said that she must “be cool with it and just live my life.”

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Tom Holland, Zendaya
Tom Holland with Zendaya | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Despite all the attention her relationship with actor Tom Holland has received, Zendaya remains unbothered by the scrutiny of general audience. In an interview with British Vogue, the actress, who is getting ready for the premiere of her sports drama film Challengers this month, discussed how to deal with popularity and ultimately stated that she must “be totally cool with it and just live my life.”

Zendaya addresses her public appearances with Tom Holland

In a conversation with British Vogue, Zendaya opened up on her romantic relationship with Tom Holland. The actress talked about her trip to the Louvre Museum with her Spiderman co-star in in 2022. They were photographed holding hands and posing in front of the Mona Lisa during their vacation, which attracted a lot of media attention. She talked about the encounter and how the museum permitted them to remain longer in the deserted galleries even after it closed.

Zendaya and Tom Holland at Louvre

 

She said, “It was actually fine. You just kind of get used to the fact that, ‘Oh, I’m also one of these art pieces you’re going to take a picture of.’ I just gotta be totally cool with it and just live my life… It was one of the coolest experiences ever. It was like Night at the Museum.”

Tom Holland and Zendaya's relationship

For the unversed, Tom Holland and Zendaya, known for portraying the iconic onscreen couple Peter Parker and MJ in the Spider-Man films, sparked romance rumours back in 2017. However, they officially confirmed their real-life romance in 2021 with a public display of affection in Los Angeles and are going strong. 

 

Last month, Tom in an interview with the SAG-AFTRA Foundation gushed about his girlfriend, saying, “Zendaya is probably the most honest with me. Which I love, ‘cause you need that.”

They have previously spoken about how they like to keep their private life out of the public eye. In a 2021 interview, Tom Holland mentioned “I've always been really adamant to keep my private life private because I share so much of my life with the world anyway. We sort of felt robbed of our privacy. I don't think it's about not being ready. It's just that we didn't want to."

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published April 9th, 2024 at 23:17 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan

Israel Ambassador to UN

9 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal

AAP Narrative Wilts

11 minutes ago
Man sues 50 women for calling him a bad date in California

Man Sues 50 Women

11 minutes ago
Tom Holland, Zendaya

Zendaya-Tom Relationship

11 minutes ago
Nobel Prize winning physicist Peter Higgs has died at the age of 94.

Peter Higgins Dies

12 minutes ago
PBKS vs SRH

IPL 2024, PBKS vs SRH

13 minutes ago
Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi On Her Struggle

14 minutes ago
Bengaluru Lawyer Falls Victim to Elaborate Scam, Forced to Strip For 'Narcotics Test'

Bengaluru lawyer scam

17 minutes ago
Tamilisai Soundararajan joined the roadshow of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Chennai, Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, April 9.

Can BJP Make Dent in TN?

18 minutes ago
Fardeen Khan

Fardeen On Comeback

20 minutes ago
Dinesh Karthik while playing for KKR

Karthik on Kuldeep

31 minutes ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay Writes Dialogues

40 minutes ago
4.9 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Japan

Bhavnagar earthquake

40 minutes ago
gangrape of a minor student

Deepfake Nude Menace

42 minutes ago
Ali Abbas Zafar

Ali On Working With Stars

an hour ago
Maidaan Screening

Maidaan Screening

an hour ago
Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Aditi On Working With SLB

an hour ago
Eid To Be Celebrated on 10th April

When Is Eid In India?

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Snake And Mongoose Deadly Fight In A Pothole, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

    India News5 hours ago

  2. Man Stabs Mother Over 70 Times Because She 'Irritated Him'

    World6 hours ago

  3. Pankaj Tripathi Ditches Fancy Car For Two-wheeler In Viral Video

    Entertainment6 hours ago

  4. 7 Arrested, Along With Owners Of Shop, For Selling Beef Samosa in Guj

    India News8 hours ago

  5. Hyderabad: Out on Bail, Murder Accused Stabbed 12 Times, Dies

    India News8 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo