Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari Spark Dating Rumours Again, Sara Ali Khan Joins Them For Movie Night Out

Updated May 30th 2025, 00:15 IST
New Delhi: Bollywood’s Gen-Z stars were back in the spotlight after Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari were spotted together again this time on a movie night with Sara Ali Khan. The trio arrived at Mumbai’s PVR Juhu, where Palak and Sara were seen walking in together and joining Ibrahim, who was waiting by the elevator.
As the girls approached, Ibrahim was visibly blushing, while Sara appeared to tease her younger brother.
Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Ibrahim and Palak were twinning in grey outfits. Meanwhile, Sara stood out in a striking neon green top and baggy pants.
This isn’t the first time the trio has been spotted together they were previously seen vacationing in Goa.
The buzz around their relationship intensified after Ibrahim’s playful appearance on GQ’s “Wrong Answers Only”. When asked if he was single, he first said "yes" but quickly corrected himself to "no.”
Palak Tiwari, daughter of TV superstar Shweta Tiwari, rose to fame with the viral hit Bijlee Bijlee.
Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, recently made his acting debut in Netflix’s Nadaaniyan alongside Khushi Kapoor. Before that, he worked as an assistant director on Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published May 30th 2025, 00:15 IST