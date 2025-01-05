India Is Going To Be The Center Of The Creative World: PM Modi Shares His Vision For WAVES With Diljit Dosanjh

India will host the World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES) for the first time in 2025. The summit will provide a platform for national and international creative talents, fostering collaborations and showcasing India's potential as a hub for world-class content creation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke extensively about the WAVES in episode 117 of Mann Ki Baat Radio address on December 29.

PM Modi meets Diljit Dosanjh in New Delhi | Image: Diljit Dosanjh/X

I am going to make WAVES a huge movement: PM Modi tells Diljit

During a recent meet-up with Diljit Dosanjh, PM Narendra Modi outlined his vision for WAVES. "I think we (India) are such a big country. Most films are made here. India has the biggest creative industry. I am going to make WAVES a huge movement. I'm going to gather the creative minds from around the world in April. India is going to be the center of the creative world," PM Modi told Diljit.

The Punjabi singer-actor also shared with the PM how India is capable of hosting a cultural festival bigger than Coachella. "Sir, I feel that they have made Coachella or any other festival that take place (big). We can make it much bigger. People travel from all over the world for such festivals. We have such a rich culture. If we are eating food in a dhaba, and someone is singing in Rajasthani, it is such a melodious song, that I say, 'I should stop singing'. He is singing such a good song. And I sing professionally, this person is not even singing professionally. And he is singing better than me. He has so much art in him," Diljit told PM Modi.

PM invites creative minds around the world to participate in WAVES