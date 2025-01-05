Published 14:27 IST, January 5th 2025
India Is Going To Be The Center Of The Creative World: PM Modi Shares His Vision For WAVES With Diljit Dosanjh
During a recent meet-up with Diljit Dosanjh, PM Narendra Modi outlined his vision for WAVES. "India is going to be the center of the creative world," he said.
India will host the World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES) for the first time in 2025. The summit will provide a platform for national and international creative talents, fostering collaborations and showcasing India's potential as a hub for world-class content creation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke extensively about the WAVES in episode 117 of Mann Ki Baat Radio address on December 29.
I am going to make WAVES a huge movement: PM Modi tells Diljit
During a recent meet-up with Diljit Dosanjh, PM Narendra Modi outlined his vision for WAVES. "I think we (India) are such a big country. Most films are made here. India has the biggest creative industry. I am going to make WAVES a huge movement. I'm going to gather the creative minds from around the world in April. India is going to be the center of the creative world," PM Modi told Diljit.
The Punjabi singer-actor also shared with the PM how India is capable of hosting a cultural festival bigger than Coachella. "Sir, I feel that they have made Coachella or any other festival that take place (big). We can make it much bigger. People travel from all over the world for such festivals. We have such a rich culture. If we are eating food in a dhaba, and someone is singing in Rajasthani, it is such a melodious song, that I say, 'I should stop singing'. He is singing such a good song. And I sing professionally, this person is not even singing professionally. And he is singing better than me. He has so much art in him," Diljit told PM Modi.
PM invites creative minds around the world to participate in WAVES
During his Mann Ki Baat address, PM Modi shared that WAVES is poised to serve as a global platform for India's creative talents. He urged all stakeholders in the entertainment and creative industries to actively participate in the summit. "Whether you are a young creator or an established artist, associated with Bollywood or regional cinema, a professional from the TV industry, an expert in animation, gaming, or an innovator in entertainment technology, I encourage you to be a part of the WAVES Summit," PM Modi said.
