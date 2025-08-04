India Vs England 5th Test: Suniel Shetty, Kareena Kapoor, Ahan Shetty And More Celebs Celebrate The Victory

India vs England 5th Test Day: India pacer Mohammed Siraj has drawn three wickets on the final day, completing a five-wicket haul and securing a spirited victory for India over England in the fifth Test at The Oval. England were bowled out for 367, falling just 6 runs short. Needing 35 runs to win on the last day, England crumbled under pressure as Siraj's superb spell, along with Prasidh Krishna’s four wickets. With this comeback, India level the series at 2-2 in a 5-match series and retain the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Border 2 actor Ahan witnessed the match live with his father, Suniel Shetty, and shared his excitement on social media right after the win. Many other celebs, including Kareena Kapoor, took to their social media to congratulate the team for the victory.

Taking to Instagram, Ahan Shetty shared multiple pictures from The Oval. In the photos, the father-son duo are seen celebrating the victory and clicking selfies. He captioned the post, “2 incredible days at The Oval! What a game and what a win! Come on India, always my India! 🇮🇳❤️”

Other than him, Kareena Kapoor and Athiya Shetty also shared congratulatory posts on their Instagram stories. Motichoor Chaknachoor actress shared two stories, writing ‘unreal!!!’ in one and in the other, she gave a special mention to Mohammed Siraj with a salute emoji(sic). Bebo also reposted the news and wrote, “Jai Hind.”

Screengrab of Athiya Shetty and Kareena Kapoor's reaction