Indian Women's Team Lifts World Cup 2025: Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, Mammootty, Vicky Kaushal, Shraddha Kapoor Celebrate Historic Win

Women in Blue have scripted history after winning the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 against South Africa on November 2. The final match was held at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, where India defeated South Africa by 52 runs, ending a 52-year-long wait. This historic win sent waves of pride across the nation, among them were Indian celebs, who immediately took to their social media handles to congratulate the team and celebrate the moment. Shraddha Kapoor, among all the celebs, compared the Women's World Cup win to the 1983 victory when the Kapil Dev-led team lifted the trophy.

Celebs wish the Indian women's cricket team on historic win

Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram Stories and shared a video of women celebrating and wrote, "You champions!! SUCH A momentous achievement."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Shraddha shared a photo of Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana posing for the camera with the Indian flag and wrote, "For decades, sirf parents se sunte the what 1983 felt like. Humein humara ye wala moment dene ke liye thank you girls. This is for generations."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram Stories and hailed the game-winning performance of Shafali Verma and wrote, "Made the game. Changed the game. What a rockstar! @shafalisverma17”.

Advertisement

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Mammootty took to his X handle and wrote, "Congratulations to our incredible Women’s #TeamIndia ! You’ve made history and filled an entire nation with pride. This triumph is more than a win, it’s a story of spirit, resilience, and belief. Proud of you, Champions."

Priyanka Chopra shared a video on her Instagram handle celebrating the moment and penned a heartfelt note, "I grew up watching the heroes in blue… tonight, they all look like her. World champions. Congratulations team India."

Advertisement

Ajay Devgn took to his X handle and wrote, "A night we’ll never forget. Thank you, champions. This team has shown the world what true grit and belief can do!"