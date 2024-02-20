English
Israeli Rap Song Calls For Death Of Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid - Garners 18 Millions Views On YouTube

Ness and Stilla, an Israeli rap duo, are balancing between raucous support and an equal dose of security threats in lieu of their latest track, Harbu Darbu.

Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid
Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid | Image:AP
An Israeli rap song, by the name of Harbu Darbu, is garnering immense attention on the internet, particularly from Israel itself. Having been mounted as a "war anthem" - as pegged by the song's creators, the primary objective of the song is to inspire people to acknowledge the military action in the Gaza strip following the Hamas attacks. However, the song comfortably finds itself labeled 'controversial' owing to it calling for the deaths of certain celebrities who have voiced their support for Palestine in this context.

Israeli rap song calls for the deaths of Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid and Mia Khalifa


A particularly controversial moment in Harbu Darbu is when the Israeli rap duo Ness and Stilla, call upon the Israeli Defence Forces to attack Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid and Mia Khalifa. The reason behind this ire being directed at the unrelated trio is their ample support voiced for Palestine, also using their influence to push for a hopeful ceasefire following the Hamas attacks which took place on October 7. 

As per a The Independent report, a translation of the lyrics for the rap song, read, 'All the IDF units are coming to do Harbu Darbu on their heads. Another Xon the rifle...Wait till we drop it like rain on you (women). All who planned, supported, executed, murdered. You’re in trouble. You hear? Bella Hadid. Dua Lipa. Mia Khalifa...All the units in the IDF are in mode to thrust war and pain into your head.'

Stilla defends Harbu Darbu


Dor Soroker - stage name Stilla - 25, however, is not scared of the backlash. In an interview to Ynet, he said, "They made us out to be a bunch of Jewish fascists who want to kill Arabs. We’re representing the country, and this song raises morale, so we’ll take the threats. It’s worth it."

Calling for the deaths of Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid and Mia Khalifa, however, is not the only controversial moment in the song. Nesya Levi - stage name Ness, 21, was all for the Israeli air strikes on Gaza, as has been captured in the line, 'Get your ass ready because here comes the air force. You can feel the tremors all the way to Tel Aviv'. The song, since its release back in November of 2023, has garnered more than 18 million views on YouTube. 

Published February 20th, 2024 at 17:47 IST

