‘It's a Love Story’: Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Announce Engagement In Sweet Instagram Post

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are tying the knot after a romantic proposal where the NFL star went down on one knee and popped the question, to which the global pop star responded with a resounding yes. “It's a love story and, baby, she said yes,” — Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement with these beautiful lines, and shared a series of photos from the special moment on Instagram with a playful caption, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."

The playful line on their Instagram handle delighted fans worldwide, and the news quickly went viral. In a joint post on Instagram with 5 photos, the superstar singer and football player revealed their engagement, the fairytale culmination of a courtship that for two years has fascinated millions around the world, especially the pop star’s enormous fan base.

The photos showcase Kelce's thoughtful proposal, including a stunning custom-designed engagement ring created in collaboration with Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewellery. Swift also set the mood with her song ‘So High School’ as the audio for the post, a fitting choice given the caption and their whirlwind romance. The couple started dating in the summer of 2023 and has been making headlines ever since.

Swift And Kelce Love Story

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship began in the summer of 2023 after Kelce publicly showed his interest in Swift by attending her ‘Eras Tour’ concert in Kansas City. Despite initially not meeting after the show, their love blossomed, and they went public with their relationship in September 2023. Swift attended a Kansas City Chiefs game, and the couple was spotted leaving the stadium together in an open-top convertible car.

Since going public, Swift and Kelce have been inseparable, supporting each other at various events. Swift has attended Kelce's games, including ‘Super Bowl’ events, while Kelce has travelled with her on her Eras tour. Their relationship has captivated fans worldwide, with many eagerly following their journey together.

Engagement Announcement

The engagement news comes almost two weeks after the pop superstar announced her new album, ‘The Life of a Showgirl’, on the Kelce brothers' podcast, ‘New Heights’. During their conversation, she shared her thoughts on Kelce's public approach to asking her out, comparing it to a John Hughes movie. She jokingly referred to him as "crazy" but appreciated his enthusiasm.

The singer and songwriter shared the engagement photos on her Instagram, set to the ballad "So High School," which is rumoured to be about her relationship with Kelce. The post quickly gained millions of likes and comments, with fans and celebrities alike congratulating the couple. Patrick Mahomes, Kelce's friend and teammate, was among the first to congratulate them, sharing Taylor Swift's post with three love hearts.