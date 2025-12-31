Jana Nayagan vs The Raja Saab Advance Booking Day 1: Thalapathy Vijay's Actioner Challenges Prabhas Starrer In North America

Thalapathy Vijay and Prabhas are going to lock horns on January 9 as their films Jana Nayagan and The Raja Saab are releasing worldwide. Although they come from different regional film industries, both have a significant fan base overseas. They enjoy popularity among audiences in Tamil and Telugu-speaking states as well as around the globe.

According to Sacnilk, Prabhas dominates the North American markets, but with the release of Jana Nayagan, which marks the final film of Vijay, The Raja Saab's pre-sales are low.

Jana Nayagan vs The Raja Saab day 1 advance booking

The makers of The Raja Saab opened the ticket window well ahead of Jana Nayagan, but the advance booking pace turned out to be slow. As per Sacnilk, the movie has so far collected ₹2.69 crore at the box office in North America. The pace of collection is relatively moderate in comparison to Prabhas' previous releases.

On the other hand, the makers of Jana Nayagan opened the advance ticket window much later and have shown a sharp growth in the daily collection across the US and Canada. The movie has inched closer to ₹2 crore, marginally overtaking Prabhas' starrer in North America's pre-sales.

This makes the race far more competitive between the two movies than expected.

All about Jana Nayagan

Helmed by H. Vinoth, the movie stars Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol in lead roles apart from Vijay. The political thriller is about an ordinary man who becomes a symbol of resistance against injustice. The movie will be released in Tamil.

All about The Raja Saab