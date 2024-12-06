Japanese Actress Miho Nakayama, 54, Found Dead At Her House In Tokyo: Report

As per ANI, Japanese singer and actress Miho Nakayama was found dead at her home in Tokyo. She was 54, reported Deadline. Born in Saku, Japan, Nakayama was known for her lead roles in 'Love Letter' (1995) and 'Tokyo Weather' (1997), among others. The actress was scheduled to perform at a Christmas concert in Osaka on Friday, however, she cancelled the show due to health reasons.

Veteran actress and singer Miho Nakayama passes away

Miho Nakayama's team confirmed the tragic news of her demise on her website, "We are deeply sorry to have to suddenly announce this to all the people involved who have always looked after her and to all the fans who have supported her, but this incident was so sudden that we, too, are shocked and saddened. We are currently investigating the cause of death and other details," reads the statement as reported by Deadline.

Who is Miho Nakayama?

Nakayama made her acting debut in Maido Osawagase Shimasu in 1985 and released her first single, “C.” She made her debut in the 1985 drama 'Maido Osawagase Shimasu', and her performance propelled her to instant prominence. Nakayama followed up with her debut song, 'C', and later starred in the feature film 'Be-Bop High School'. She recorded 22 studio albums with eight No. 1 singles in Japan.

Miho Nakayama | Image: ANI