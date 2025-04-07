Jaya Bachchan Faces Wrath of Netizens After She Snapped At A Fan During Manoj Kumar's Prayer Meet

Mumbai: Actress and politician Jaya Bachchan, who has often been in the news for her behaviour with her fans and the paparazzi, has once again been facing the wrath of the netizens for a video from late actor Manoj Kumar's prayer meet, that went viral.

Jaya Bachchan snapped at a fan requesting for a photograph and her reaction has drawn a lot of negative reviews from the netizens; while a few of her fans supported her, the others have called her out for her reaction.

Jaya Bachchan Snaps Fan at Manoj Kumar's Prayer Meet, Video Viral

A video from late actor Manoj Kumar's prayer meet has gone viral on the internet, once again highlighting Jaya Bachchan's rude behaviour and short-temperedness towards her fans and followers. In the video, an old couple can be seen requesting for a photograph with the actress and instead of politely declining keeping in mind the place and situation, she snapped at the old lady, held her hand and pushed her away. Despite her rude reaction, the couple smilingly wished her, apologised and left.

Jaya Bachchan Faces Netizens' Wrath for Her Short-Temperedness

The video has sparked a debate on how celebrities must treat their fans, more particularly, Jaya Bachchan, who always seems to be in a bad mood when it comes to obliging her fans for photos and autographs. The actress has been called out for her actions with the comment section of the video being filled with anger towards her.

On ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter), a user by the name of @rahuldeodhar said, “Maybe acceptable behavior for a super star but not for a politician...”, another user, @nishant_trivedi said, “She is pathetic, arrogant person!”. A third user by the ID of @vikram_lingam said, “What kind of example is this lady setting? Shame” and another one, @HitRunDFI said, “She is unfit to be in public spaces". A netizen, @TripathiMandal said, “Most unlady like… shameful behaviour and I guessed the family must be embarrassed too.”

‘She is Rightfully Upset’: Netizens Who Stood by the Actress

While most people criticised Jaya Bachchan for her behaviour, there were some fans, who stood by her and pointed out that she may have been upset because her private space was encroached and that a prayer meet is not the right place to click photographs with fans.