Jennifer Lopez Left Surprised When Influencer Asks Her ‘What She Does For A Living?’ | Viral Video

New York: American singer-songwriter and actress Jennifer Lopez was caught off guard when an influencer approached her on the streets of New York and asked what she does for a living.

Feroz Zadran, an influencer known for engaging with celebrities without recognising them, got the chance to try his act on Lopez.

In the middle of a bustling New York street, Jennifer Lopez was approached by Zadran, who first complimented her outfit before asking, “Love your outfit. What do you do for a living?"

For a brief moment, Jennifer Lopez appeared visibly surprised but quickly responded, saying she is a “singer and entertainer.”

The influencer then asked her what she loves most about her work, to which the ‘On the Floor’ singer replied, “I love everything about it.”

Zadran explained that he spreads positivity and asked what inspired her to pursue this career. Lopez responded saying that this is what she does.

When asked what advice she would give to people struggling with confidence, Jennifer Lopez stated that one should know who they are and not worry about what others think.

Throughout the interaction, Jennifer Lopez remained calm, while responding to Zadran's questions gently and honestly without revealing her full identity. She mentioned her first name but refrained from disclosing her surname.

As the clip went viral, many Instagram users expressed admiration for Lopez’s humility and grace.

One user commented, “Jennifer handled it all way better than others. She genuinely smiled and gave advice. She is a diva, but she also remembers that she is human, and that was nice to see. She looked great.”

Another user noted that Zadran tries this with every famous personality he meets.

The clip has so far garnered over 2.4 million views, more than 64,000 likes and 2,000 comments, with more adding up every moment that is passing.