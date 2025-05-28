Kamal Haasan Says Kannada Language Born Out Of Tamil, Sparks Controversy

Updated May 28th 2025, 00:29 IST
Bengaluru: Actor Kamal Haasan has found himself at the centre of a controversy following his remarks on the Kannada language during an event in Chennai, where he stated that Kannada was born out of Tamil.
Responding sharply to these comments, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike faction led by Praveen Shetty criticised the actor, pointing out that while he seeks business in Karnataka, he is simultaneously disrespecting the Kannada language.
In a strong statement, Shetty warned that since Haasan was in the state, they were ready to apply black ink on him and accused him of running away.
Issuing a direct warning to Haasan, Shetty said, “We warn you, if you speak against Karnataka and its people, there will be protests against you.”
He further cautioned the actor, stating, “We warn you, your movies will be banned in Karnataka.”
Meanwhile, pro-Kannada groups have called for protest against Kamal Haasan after his remarks on the language.
According to reports, actor-politician Kamal Haasan is likely to enter Rajya Sabha as Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP.
Earlier, Kamal Haasan merged his own political party Makkah Needhi Maiam into the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) in March 2024.
Reports are that the DMK will back Kamal Haasan on one of the four Rajya Sabha seats as it’s moving forward to finalise the candidates names.
Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, Kamal Haasan had campaigned for MK Stalin-led DMK and is likely going to be a face of SPA in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.
