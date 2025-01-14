777 Charlie Director Kiranraj Gets Engaged To Girlfriend Anaya Vasudha, Shares First Photo

Director Kiranraj K, best known for film 777 Charlie which featured Rakshit Shetty, got engaged to his girlfriend Anaya Vasudha. He shared the news with his fans on social media by sharing pictures from the ceremony. Fans flooded the comment section with love and blessing for the new couple.

Kiranraj gets engaged to girlfriend Anaya Vasudha

Kiranraj K took to X and shared glimpses from the auspicious ceremony. Along with the pictures, he wrote in the caption, “Towards a beautiful forever with you, #AnayaVasudha…#engaged”.

Fans took to comment section to shower blessings and congratulate the couple. One user wrote, “Congratulations on your wedding….Wishing you a lifetime of love and happiness. I will keep cheering for you from Japan”. Another user wrote, “Congratulations. I hope you two will live a happy life together. From Japan with love”. “Anna feeling so happy for you and congratulations, happy wedding”.

KiranRaj’s fiancee Anaya Vasudha shared pictures on her Instagram account. Along with the pictures, the caption read, “The first steps towards our forever@kiranraj_k #engaged”. For the unversed, Anaya is a dancer by profession in UK in Chitralekha Dance Company. She is the student of Smt. Chitralekha Bolar.

Who is Kiranraj K?

Kiranraj K is a film director, documentary film maker and film actor who works in Kannada cinema. He made his directorial debut with 777 Charlie, which was produced by Rakshit Shetty and GS Gupta. He was one of the writer of The Seven Odds, a team of writers for the film Kirik Party.

File photo of Kiranraj K | Source: Instagram