777 Charlie: Rakshit Shetty Starrer Kannada Film To Hit Theatres In Japan 2 Years After Its Release

National Award-winning Kannada film 777 Charlie is all set to release in Japan on June 28, two years after its original release in 2022. Directed by Kiranraj K, the film stars Rakshit Shetty in the lead role, who has also produced the film under the banner Paramvah Studios.

According to the banner, the film will be distributed in Japan by Shochiku Studios, the outlet behind Seijiro Koyama's Hachiko Monogatari (1987), which inspired the 2009 Hollywood film Hachi: A Dog's Tale starring Richard Gere.

What do we know about 777 Charlie's Japan premiere?

On April 28, the official X handle of Paramvah Studios shared the news of 777 Charlie's Japan premiere.

"#777Charlie travels to #Japan. Legendary Studio @shochiku_movie, known for distributing popular movies such as 'Hachi: A Dog’s Tale', will be distributing '777 Charlie' in Japan."

It further read, "It is indeed our honour to be associated with one of the largest and oldest film studios in Japan. #777Charlie Japan release on 28 June 2024. @rakshitshetty @Kiranraj61 @RajbShettyOMK @sangeethaSring @actorsimha @DanishSait @nobinpaul #ParamvahStudios," the post read.

What do we know about 777 Charlie?

777 Charlie is a 2022 Kannada film that follows the journey and bonding between Dharma, a lonely factory worker, played by Rakshit Shetty, and a stray Labrador dog called Charlie. Apart from Rakshit Shetty, the film also stars Sangeetha Sringeri, Raj B. Shetty, Danish Sait, Bobby Simha, and Aniruddh Roy among others.

The Kannada film hit the theatres on June 10, 2022. The film made on a reported budget of ₹20 crore, minted over ₹115 crore at the box office. The film upon its release received critical acclaim for its cast performances, writing, emotional weight, and direction.

In an X post, Kiranraj said the movie will also be released in Russia, Taiwan, Latin America, Germany, and other countries.

Other Indian films released in Japan

Previously, RRR was released in Japan and the film continues to make a wave in the country with its Telugu version with Japanese subtitles still running in the country. Similarly, Baahubali, Dangal, Magadheera, Rangasthalam, and both parts of KGF were also widely appreciated in the country.

777 Charlie is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.