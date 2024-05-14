Advertisement

Upendra and Chandini starrer controversial Kannada film A, which first released in 1998, will hit the cinema halls once again on May 17. Upendra shared the news of the film's re-release on his X (formerly Twitter) handle on Monday. This movie, which sparked both sensation and controversy during its original theatrical run, is now set to hit the big screens once again on May 17, 2024, in select theatres across Karnataka. It completed 25 years of its release last year in February.

A poster | Image: Upendra/ X

What is the plot of A?

The psychological-thriller revolves around a love story between a film director and an actress which is narrated through multiple flashbacks within flashbacks and reverse screenplay. It also explores about the dark truths like casting couch in the film industry. Reportedly, A was made at on a budget of ₹1.25 crore and collected more than ₹20 crore at the box office. The film ran for 25 weeks in Karnataka and its Telugu version ran for 100 days. The dialogues in the film courted controversy, due to their misogynistic nature.

Poster of A | Image: IMDb

A marked Upendra's acting debut

The film was directed and written by Upendra. It also marked his acting debut. As far as Kannada films are concerned, A was a huge experiment and a gamble for Upendra. However, his risk paid off. The film was a major box office success and stars Archana, Marina, Kote Prabhakar, Biradar, Malathi, Suchitra, Saroja Srisailan, Michael Madhu, Gurukiran, Roopa Iyer, among others. The film was dubbed in Telugu and was a big success there too.