Kiara Advani is currently gearing up for her upcoming film Game Changer. The movie will feature Ram Charan as the main lead. Amid the buzz surrounding the film, it has been reported that Kiara is all set for her Kannada debut.

Kiara Advani to make her Kannada debut?

According to a report by telugucinema, Kiara Advani may star alongside Yash in the film Toxic. The movie will be helmed by Geethu Mohandas. Earlier, it was reported that Kareena Kapoor would join hands with the KGF star. However, it has been speculated that she would portray the role of Yash's sister in the film rather than his partner. Nevertheless, the makers have not yet confirmed the news.

Kiara Advani file photo | Image: X

As per media reports, Toxic is touted to be an action-oriented movie on the backdrops of the drug mafia operating on a large scale in Goa. Toxic is expected to be mounted on a high budget. It is produced by KVN Productions and will release in theatres on April 10, 2025.

Yash file photo | Image: X

What do we know about Toxic?

The title of Yash's film Toxic was revealed on December 8. For the film, the actor has collaborated with Geetu Mohandas for the first time. She is famously known for her work in Malayalam cinema. According to reports, Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor and Shruti Haasan are also associated with the film. However, an official announcement is awaited.

Apart from Toxic, Yash is also said to have joined Nitesh Tiwari's cast of Ramayana. The actor will reportedly play the role of Ravana. A source close to the development told Pinkvilla, "Yash has a rather extended appearance in Ramayana: Part One; however, his character will dominate the proceedings in the second part, which is set in Sri Lanka. He has allotted 15 days to shoot for Ramayana: Part One."

