Updated January 26th, 2024 at 11:28 IST

Bachelor Party First Impression: Netizens Call Rakshit Shetty's Film A 'Fun Ride'

Bachelor Party features a group of three men who find themselves in Bangkok after a bachelor party that went wrong. See how netizens have reviewed the film.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Bachelor Party
Bachelor Party | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Bachelor Party produced by Rakshit Shetty hit the big screens on the occasion of Republic Day, January 26. The film starring Diganth, Achyuth Kumar and Yogesh promises first major comedy flick from Kannada film industry this year as the group embark on a trip to Bangkok to get rid of their concerns. Bachelor Party has been generating decent response in theatres as several Rakshit Shetty fans thronged to watch the film in cinemas. Let's see how netizens have responded to the comedy drama film filled with hilarious dialogues.

Bachelor Party's first impressions by netizens

Bachelor Party features a group of three men who find themselves in Bangkok after a bachelor party that went wrong. The film gives major Hangover vibes from Hollywood with its dialogues and scenes. However, Rakshit Shetty has managed to amass a devoted fan base who would watch all of his films due to his strong movie themes. Based on his other movie reviews, it can be said that viewers or moviegoers who would to watch a comedy film on Republic Day holiday. With that, let's see how netizens have reviewed Bachelor Party on its opening day in theatres.

A social media user took to their social media handle to review Bachelor Party. The person called the film a fun-filled ride. They wrote, "#BachelorParty Pure fun ride. Kept logic aside, just enjoyed the hilarious scenes. I could hear most people laughing loud to most scenes. Good watch."

Meanwhile, another social media user wrote, "Bachelor Party is a decent fun ride with good laughs. A lot of meta commentary and surprising cameos😂 good performances, okayish dialogues, good sound and music, cinematography good, edited quite well, writing good, direction could have been more coherent felt janky at times. 2.9/5."

Another social media user shared their experience of watching Bachelor Party and wrote, "ಮಜ ಇತ್ತು !!! I enjoyed watching the film ,ನೀವು ನೋಡಿ for some laughter ♥️ Best wishes @rakshitshetty @ParamvahStudios and the whole team #bachelorparty."

A person also wrote, "Enjoyed this fun packed movie, second Half feels a bit 😅, but all those crazzy fun moments will again take back into crazzy mode."

Rishab Shetty lauds Bachelor Party's team

Rishab Shetty took to his social media handle to pen a heartfelt note for the team of Bachelor Party. He wrote, "This evening in Mangalore, I watched the premiere show of the movie Bachelor Party. Let's get together."

Meanwhile, the film is directed by Abhijit Mahesh and is enjoying its dream run in theatres today.

Published January 26th, 2024 at 11:28 IST

