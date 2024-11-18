sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Ali Khamenei | Maharashtra Elections | Manipur Unrest | PM Modi's Brazil Visit | Delhi Air Pollution | US Elections |

Published 09:53 IST, November 18th 2024

Bhairathi Ranagal Box Office Collection Day 3: Shiva Rajkumar Starrer Vies Entry In ₹10 Crore Club

Bhairathi Ranagal Box Office Collection: Shiva Rajkumar's action thriller had an overall 59.08 per cent Kannada occupancy on Sunday.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
A poster of the movie.
A poster of the movie. | Image: BookMyShow
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

09:47 IST, November 18th 2024