Updated April 9th, 2024 at 17:01 IST

Bhairathi Rangal: Shiva Rajkumar's New Poster Leaves Fans Confused - Here's Why

On April 9, Shiva Rajkumar shared his posters from upcoming film Bhairathi Rangal. In the poster, he is dressed in a lawyer's avatar.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Shiva Rajkumar
Shiva Rajkumar | Image:Shiva Rajkumar/X
On the occasion of Ugadi, the makers of Shiva Rajkumar starrer Bhairathi Rangal, released a new poster of the actor. The poster featured Shiva Rajkumar in a lawyer's attire. The poster has now kept his fans guessing and confused. The confusion is mostly because Bhairathi Rangal is the prequel to the actor's 2017 film Mufti, where he plays the role of a gangster.

Bhairathi Rangal new poster unveiled

On April 9, Shiva Rajkumar took to his official X handle to share the posters of his film in both Kannada and English language. He captioned his post, "This Independence Day, The Color Of Justice Will Be Black."

At the end, in Kannada, the actor wished his fans "Happy Ugadi". 

Published April 9th, 2024 at 17:01 IST

