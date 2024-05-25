Advertisement

Dhruva Sarja’s Martin has been in production for nearly three years, experiencing multiple release date changes. Initially slated to clash with Kantara in September 2022, it was later pushed to March the following year. Since then, no new release date was announced. Now, director AP Arjun, producer Uday K Mehta, and lead actor Dhruva Sarja have confirmed that Martin will finally hit theaters worldwide on October 11, 2024, coinciding with Dasara. The film will be released in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam, setting up a festive season clash with NTR Jr’s pan-India film Devara.

Martin makers talk about the film's delay

Speaking to the media earlier today, the team explained that the delay was due to the extensive scale of production and post-production. The film required nearly 250 days of shooting, promising a theatrical spectacle, according to Dhruva Sarja. “This is the first time Arjun Sarja has written the story and screenplay for me, so it was important for us to execute it correctly,” he added. Producer Uday Mehta mentioned that the film is currently in the re-recording phase, with dubbing ongoing in multiple languages. The delay is also attributed to the significant amount of VFX work and extensive action sequences, which took considerable time.

Martin poster | Image: X

What more do we know about Martin?

With the release date now set, the team is preparing to begin promotions, launching an official website to engage fans with polls about what they want to see and in what order. Promotional content includes four songs, a teaser, and a trailer. The decision to release during Dasara likely stems from the rescheduling of Challenging Star Darshan’s Devil-The Hero to Christmas.

Martin marks Dhruva’s second collaboration with AP Arjun and is based on a story by Dhruva’s maternal uncle, Action King Arjun Sarja. The film features Dhruva paired with Vaibhavi Shandilya, with Anveshi Jain in a pivotal role, and Nikitin Dheer as the villain.