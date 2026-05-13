Dileep Raj, Kannada Actor And Producer, Dies Due To Heart Attack At 47

Dileep Raj, Kannada actor and TV producer, died reportedly after suffering a heart attack at his residence today, May 13. He was rushed to a hospital, but doctors couldn't save him. The news of his death left the Kannada entertainment industry in shock.

Who was Dileep Raj?

Born in 1978, Dileep Raj was an actor, TV director and producer of the Kannada entertainment industry. He started his acting career by doing supporting roles in the TV industry. After making a successful career, he transitioned to film and made his debut with Boy Friend in 2005. However, he shot to fame in 2007 with the Milana. He played an antagonist role, and the film became a blockbuster hit.

Dileep Raj's work

He has starred in several films, including U Turn, Minchagi Nee Baralu, Crazy Star, Lakshmi and Looty. He was last seen in the film Love Mocktail 3, released this year. In his career spanning around 2 decades, he appeared in 24 films.

Apart from film, he has also worked in TV shows, including Hitler Kalyana and RathaSapthami.

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After making a successful career in acting, he transitioned into production through his banner DR Creations. He produced TV shows such as Vidya Vinayaka, Paaru and Hitler Kalyana.

Fans mourn the demise of Dileep Raj

Soon after the news broke, fans flooded social media with their heartfelt messages expressing their grief and shock. A user wrote, "What heartbreaking news—it's astonishing that Dilip, who entertained us all for so long, has left us so soon. Heartfelt condolences to his soul.

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Another wrote, “Today we lost a talented star of Sandalwood. Actor-producer Dileep Raj left us too soon at the age of 47 due to a heart attack. He entertained us for years — starting from TV serials like Kambada Mane, Janani, and later shining on the big screen in Milana, 7 O' Clock, and many more. His recent work in Love Mocktail 3 showed he still had so much to give. Dileep Raj, you were my all-time favourite. Thank you for the memories and the characters you brought to life. Your sudden departure has left a huge void in Kannada cinema.”