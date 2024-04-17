Advertisement

Veteran Kannada film actor, producer and director Bungle Shama Rao Dwarakanath popularly known as Dwarakish, died on Tuesday (April 16) following a cardiac arrest. He was 81, family sources said.

What more do we know about Dwarakish?

The actor acted in about 100 films and produced and directed around 50 movies. Born on August 19, 1942, at Hunsur in Mysuru district, Dwarakish was best known for his comedy roles which made him a household name in the state.

Dwarakish introduced Kishore Kumar to Kannada cinema

He is also credited with introducing noted Hindi playback singer Kishore Kumar to Kannada film industry with the song Aadu Aata Aadu.

A diploma holder in mechanical engineering, Dwarakish made his debut in the tinsel town in 1966 by co-producing Mamatheya Bandhana under the banner of Thunga Pictures.

He tasted big success as a producer with his movie Mayor Muthanna starring Kannada matinee idol Dr Rajkumar and Bharathi in the lead roles.

(With inputs from PTI)

