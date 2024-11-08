Published 22:29 IST, November 8th 2024
Jailer Actor Shiva Rajkumar Confirms Suffering From Serious Illness, Will Undergo Surgery In The USA
Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar, in a recent interview, has confirmed suffering from a serious ailment for which he is undertaking treatment and will need surgery.
Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar, in a recent interview, shared critical information about his health. The actor, who claimed to have panicked on first receiving the news, assured his fans that he is undergoing treatment and will be fine soon. However, he did not specify the condition he was battling. The Jailer fame shared that he would be taking a hiatus from films following his surgery.
Shiva Rajkumar makes shocking revelation about his health
Speaking to a YouTube channel Raj News, Shiva Rajkumar shared that he is battling a serious health condition. The 62-year-old actor shared that his treatment is ongoing and the four sessions of the same are left. However, he assured his well-wishers that he would get better soon and there was not much cause for worry.
Speaking in Kannada, the actor shared, "I am also a human being, and I have a health issue. It has come, and I am getting treatment for it. I have about four sessions of treatment to complete." He added, "I panicked when I first learnt about it, and I don’t want people to worry. After that, I gained the confidence to face it. Now, it’s getting better. There is no need to worry."
Shiva Rajkumar to receive treatment in the USA
The actor also shared that he might have to fly to the USA for the rest of the treatment. However, he stressed that he would complete all work commitments, shoot and promotional activities before taking a break for his health. He shared that his directors are in the know about his treatment and shared it with his fans to avoid speculations.
Shiva Rajkumar also mentioned that for the last few months, he has avoided public appearances and taking selfies with fans from a close proximity, due to his condition. The actor is hopeful that things will return 'back to normal' in two months. Shiva Rajkumar is gearing up for the release of his film Bhairathi Ranagal on November 15.
