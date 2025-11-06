KGF's 'Kasim Chacha' Harish Rai Dies At 55 After Long Battle With Thyroid Cancer, Industry Mourns

Kannada actor Harish Rai died at the age of 51 on Thursday (November 6). As per reports, he was undergoing treatment for thyroid cancer at Kidwai Hospital in Bengaluru, where he breathed his last. Rai is survived by his wife and two sons. He is known for his roles in films like Om, Samara and KGF. Karnataka’s Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar, expressed his condolences on X(formerly Twitter).

Sharing the photo of the actor, Karnataka’s Deputy Chief Minister wrote, “The passing away of Harish Roy, the renowned villain actor of Kannada cinema, is an extremely sorrowful event. The film industry has become poorer with the death of Harish Roy, who was suffering from cancer. In films including Om, Hello Yama, as well as KGF and KGF 2, Harish Roy acted wonderfully and attracted everyone's attention. I pray that his soul attains peace and that God grants strength to his family and loved ones, who are in pain from his departure, to bear the sorrow. Om Shanti”

Many reports suggest that the actor had thyroid cancer, which had spread to his stomach. However, official confirmation is still awaited.

For those who don’t know, For those who may not know, Harish Rai has acted in several Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu films, such as Om, Samara, Bangalore Underworld, Jodihakki, Raj Bahadur, Sanju Weds Geetha, Swayamvara, Nalla, and both chapters of KGF.