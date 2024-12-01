Kannada Actress Shobitha Shivanna Dies By Suicide At 30, Her Final Post Hinted At 'Love, Longing'

Shobitha Shivanna Death: Kannada cinema and television actress Shobitha Shivanna was found dead at her apartment in Rangareddy, Telangana. As per the police, she allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence in Kondapur under the Gachibowli police station area. A case has been registered and her body has been sent to Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem, police said.

The exact reason behind her tragic death is not known yet, with authorities currently investigating the case. Shobitha had worked in several popular films, including Eradondla Mooru, ATM: Attempt to Murder, Ondh Kathe Hella, Jackpot, and Vandana. She was also a regular in TV serials such as Gaalipata, Mangala Gowri, Kogile, Brahmagantu and Krishna Rukmini. Further details regarding Shobitha's death are awaited.

Shobitha Shivanna started her career as a TV anchor | Image: Shobitha Shivanna/Instagram

After her untimely death, her last Instagram post was flooded with RIP messages by fans and social media users.

What was Shobitha Shivanna's final Instagram post?

Shobitha Shivanna shared her final Instagram post on November 16, around 15 days before her death. It was a video recorded at the Nirvana Studio. In the clip, a singer played the Bollywood song Inteha Ho Gayi Intezaar Ki from Sharaabi. Shobitha recorded the video and posted it on her Instagram handle with musical notes and guitar emoji.

While the cause behind her alleged suicide is unclear, it must be mentioned that the song the artist sang in Shobitha's last post mentions love and longing for the beloved. As the news of Shobitha's death surfaced, her followers flooded the handle with 'Om Shanti' comments as they prayed for the departed soul.

Shobitha Shivanna started her career as a TV anchor

Hailing from Herur, Shobitha Shivanna started her career onscreen as a TV anchor. However, she transitioned to daily soaps quickly and by 2018, three and a half years into her career in Bengaluru, had featured in as many as 12 serials, including her most popular one- Brahmagantu, which was televised on Zee Kannada. She debuted in Sandalwood with Eradondla Mooru. She was referred to in films by actor Chandan.

Shobitha Shivanna debuted in Sandalwood in 2015 | Image: Shobitha Shivanna/Instagram