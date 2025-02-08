Kannada Star Darshan Thoogudeepa Says He's 'Here To Stay' In A First Video After Being Out On Bail In Renukaswamy Murder Case

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa was arrested in the alleged murder of Renukaswamy and it was only after months of trying, he was granted bail on medical grounds on December 13. Since then, he has been keeping a low profile and shared his first post on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. On Saturday, he shared the first video interacting with his fans. In the video, he addressed his health issues and also shared an update on his upcoming projects. He further told his fans that he won't be celebrating his birthday this year.

Darshan shares a health update

Taking to his Instagram handle, Darshan shared a video in which he can be heard saying, "I wanted to meet each of you and thank you personally, but due to pain and health concerns, I cannot stand for long right now. Even in tough times, your love keeps me going. Though I cannot meet you all in person this year, I am forever grateful. I will be back stronger and cannot wait to thank each of you in person soon."

He further mentioned that he has been postponing his surgery due to his work commitments. "I wanted to meet each of you and thank you personally, but due to pain and health concerns, I cannot stand for long right now," he added. He expressed his gratitude towards actors Dhanveerah, Rachita Ram, and Rakshita. He concluded his video by asking his fans not to pay heed to rumours about him working in other languages and said, "I am not going anywhere. I am forever committed to Kannada cinema and will be here to my last breath.”

He captioned the video "My lovely appeal to my lovely celebrities, I am not celebrating my birthday this year, sorry, Yours Dasa Darshan."

