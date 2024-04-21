Advertisement

The gruesome murder of Neha Hiremath in Karnataka's Hubbali has shocked the entire nation. The 23-year-old, daughter of a Karnataka's corporator, was a first-year student of Master of Computer Applications who was killed by her classmate Fayaz Khondunaik after she allegedly rejected his advances. While several protests in and around the state are being held demanding justice for Neha, Kannada stars too have voiced their concern and anger in the matter demanding justice for Neha Hiremath.

Rishab Shetty, Shiva Rajkumar, Darshan demand justice for Neha Hiremath

A day after the gruesome act took place, Kannada stars Rishab, Shiva Rajkumar, and Darshan took to their respective social media handles to demand justice for the 23-year-old student.

Shiva Rajkumar, 61, took to his X handle and wrote, "Let this kind of inhuman incident never happen again. The grief of those parents who lost their daughter cannot be seen. It is my heartfelt request that our government, judicial system, and police should do justice to the death of Neha Hiremath as soon as possible."

ಈ ರೀತಿಯ ಅಮಾನುಷ ಘಟನೆ ಮತ್ತೆಂದೂ ಮರುಕಳಿಸದಿರಲಿ. ಮಗಳನ್ನು ಕಳೆದುಕೊಂಡ ಆ ತಂದೆ ತಾಯಿಯ ಆಕ್ರಂದನ ನೋಡಲಾಗದು. ನಮ್ಮ ಸರ್ಕಾರ, ನ್ಯಾಯಾಂಗ ವ್ಯವಸ್ಥೆ, ಹಾಗೂ ಪೊಲೀಸ್ ಆದಷ್ಟು ಬೇಗ ನೇಹಾ ಹಿರೇಮಠ್ ಸಾವಿಗೆ ನ್ಯಾಯ ದೊರಕುವಂತೆ ಮಾಡಲಿ ಎನ್ನುವುದು ನನ್ನ ಕಳಕಳಿಯ ವಿನಂತಿ. #NehaHiremath — DrShivaRajkumar (@NimmaShivanna)

Darshan on his X posted, "Those who have committed such an inhuman act in the name of love should be punished according to the judiciary. May the soul of 23-year-old Neha Hiremath rest in peace. May God give his family strength to bear this pain.

#JusticeForNehaHiremath"

ಪ್ರೀತಿಯ ಹೆಸರಲ್ಲಿ ಇಂತ ಅಮಾನುಷಕರವಾದ ಕೃತ್ಯ ಮಾಡಿರುವವರಿಗೆ ನ್ಯಾಯಾಂಗದ ಅನುಸಾರವಾಗಿ ತಕ್ಕ ಶಿಕ್ಷೆ ಸಿಗಲಿ. ಇನ್ನು ಬಾಳಿ ಬದುಕಬೇಕಿದ್ದ ೨೩ ವಯಸ್ಸಿನ ನೇಹಾ ಹಿರೇಮಠ್ ರವರ ಆತ್ಮಕ್ಕೆ ಶಾಂತಿ ಸಿಗಲಿ. ಈ ನೋವನ್ನು ಸಹಿಸಿಕೊಳ್ಳುವ ಶಕ್ತಿ ಅವರ ಕುಟುಂಬಕ್ಕೆ ದೇವರು ನೀಡಲಿ.#JusticeForNehaHiremath pic.twitter.com/g8dxfhPudJ — Darshan Thoogudeepa (@dasadarshan)

Kantara star Rishab Shetty too voiced his concern and called the act inhumane. He wrote, "Neha Hiremath's incident is inhumane.

I pray that God gives strength to Neha's family to bear this grief, requesting that legal action be taken against the culprits so that such an incident does not recur."

ನೇಹಾ ಹಿರೇಮಠ್ ಅವರ ಘಟನೆ ಅಮಾನವೀಯವಾಗಿದೆ.

ಇಂತಹ ಘಟನೆ ಮರುಕಳಿಸದಂತೆ ಕಾನೂನು ಕ್ರಮಗಳನ್ನು ತಪ್ಪಿತಸ್ಥರ ಮೇಲೆ ಕೈಗೊಳ್ಳಬೇಕೆಂದು ವಿನಂತಿಸುತ್ತಾ,ನೇಹಾ ಅವರ ಕುಟುಂಬಕ್ಕೆ ಈ ದುಃಖ ಭರಿಸುವ ಶಕ್ತಿ ದೇವರು ಕೊಡಲಿ ಎಂದು ಪ್ರಾರ್ಥಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ.#JusticeForNeha pic.twitter.com/FHko09mWJV — Rishab Shetty (@shetty_rishab)

What happened to Neha Hiremath?

According to police, Fayaz stabbed her multiple times. During interrogation, Fayaz allegedly claimed that the two were in a relationship but Neha had been avoiding him of late.