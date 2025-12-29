Updated 29 December 2025 at 21:35 IST
Kannada Television Actress Nandini CM Dies By Suicide In Bengaluru
Popular Kannada television actress Nandini has reportedly died by suicide. The tragic incident is said to have taken place in Bengaluru’s RR Nagar area. More updates are yet to come.
- Entertainment News
- 1 min read
Kannada and Tamil television actor Nandini CM died by suicide at her home in Bengaluru, shocking the regional television industry, as per reports. While the family has not made any official statement yet. As per reports, police said Nandini had been facing health-related issues. They allegedly confirmed that she left behind a death note in which she apologised to her mother.
In the note addressed to her parents, Nandini wrote that they were forcing her to get married, which she did not want. She also stated that she had been struggling with depression due to other issues.
Advertisement
The police registered an unnatural death case at the Kengeri police station, and the investigation is ongoing. Authorities are yet to share further details about the incident.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Khushi Srivastava
Published On: 29 December 2025 at 21:19 IST