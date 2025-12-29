Kannada Television Actress Nandini CM Dies By Suicide In Bengaluru

Kannada and Tamil television actor Nandini CM died by suicide at her home in Bengaluru, shocking the regional television industry, as per reports. While the family has not made any official statement yet. As per reports, police said Nandini had been facing health-related issues. They allegedly confirmed that she left behind a death note in which she apologised to her mother.

In the note addressed to her parents, Nandini wrote that they were forcing her to get married, which she did not want. She also stated that she had been struggling with depression due to other issues.

