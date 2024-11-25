Kantara 2 Filming Halts After Bus Carrying Juinor Artists Overturns, 6 Injured

Kantara: Chapter 1 Juinor artists meet with an accident after the bus they were travelling overturned in Udupi on Monday, November 25. Rishab Shetty, along with his team, has been busy shooting for his next highly anticipated movie which serves as the prequel to blockbuster hit Kannada movie Kantara.

Kantara 2 artists injured in a road accident

Police told PTI, the accident occurred near Jadkal on Sunday night when the mini-bus carrying the crew of the film overturned. “The incident happened while they were returning to Kollur after completing the shoot at Mudoor in Jadkal. The mini-bus was carrying 20 junior artists when it met with the accident,” a police officer said.

The injured were rushed to hospitals in Jadkal and Kundapur for treatment, they said. The Kollur police are currently investigating the matter.

Owing to the accident, it has been reported that the filming has been put on hold for a few days.

What do we know about Kantara: Chapter 1?

After the massive success of Kantara, Rishab announced the sequel of the movie which will narrate the history of Panjurli Daiva, and Guliga Daiva divinities. The film draws inspiration from ancient times and tells the story about the origin of Panjurli Daiva and Guliga Daiva divinities and also throws light on their origin.It has been reported that Rishab has undergone rigorous training in Kalaripayattu, which is one of the oldest martial art forms originating from Kerala .

A few days ago, the makers of the film took to social media to announce the film’s release. They wrote in the caption, “The moment has arrived. The divine forest whispers. #KantaraChapter1 Worldwide Grand Release on October 2, 2025”.