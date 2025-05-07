Kantara 2 Junior Artist, 33, Dies By Drowning On Sets, Shoot Of Rishab Shetty Starrer Halted

The shoot for Rishab Shetty's Kantara 2 in Kollur, Karnataka, came to a halt when a 33-year-old junior artist met with a fatal accident. MF Kapil, who is a part of the filming crew, breathed his last after drowning in the Souparnika River in Kollur. The incident took place on May 6, when he went out to the river following the lunch break.

As per local media, MF Kapil headed for a swim in the Kollur Souparnika River after the lunch break on the Kantara 2 set. As per Mathrubhumi News, he slipped and fell in the river and was swept away due to high current. He was a resident of Moosarithara, Palliprathussery, on Vaikom TV Puram Road in Kerala . It also reported that the incident took place at 3:45 pm on May 6. His mortal remains have been taken to the Kundapura Government Hospital. A case pertaining to the incident has been registered by the police. The production house of Kantara Chapter 2 is yet to officially confirm or react to the news.

Shoot hurdles Kantara 2 has faced in the past

The shoot of Kantara Chapter 2 has faced multiple setbacks. In November, a minibus carrying 20 junior artists working on the film met with an accident. While returning from the shoot at Mudoor in Jadkal, the bus overturned, leaving several passengers injured. However, the team did not report any serious injuries. The shoot for the movie suffered a delay for some days following the tragedy.

Also Read: 'PR Expert' Avneet Watches Shubhman's Match After Virat's Pic Like



Following this, it was reported that a massive set constructed at a huge price was damaged due to extreme weather conditions. Unexpected wind and rain led to severe damage to the set of Kantara 2, which further postponed the production of the Rishab Shetty starrer.