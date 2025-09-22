Updated 22 September 2025 at 13:47 IST
Kantara Chapter 1 Trailer Out: Rishab Shetty Starrer Promises High-octane Action And Haunting Melodies Wrapped In Folklore
Penned and helmed by Rishab Shetty, Kantara Chapter 1 is bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films. It will release in October 2025.
The makers of Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 have finally unveiled the trailer today, September 22. Seeing the trailer, we can say that the movie buffs are in for a visual treat. It promises visceral action, haunting melodies and a saga that will echo through generations.
Watch Kantara Chapter Trailer
The over 2-minute trailer opens on young Shiva wondering why his father vanished from that particular spot in the dense forest. From here, the movie goes ages back explaining their origin and tells him a story about a legend of how god sent a messiah to protect the villagers from the injustice of King Kulashekara. It dives deeper into the origins of the Bhuta Kola ritual.
The trailer introduces Gulshan Devaiah as a tyrant king, while Rukmini Vasanth plays a princess with whom Berme (played by Rishab Shetty) falls in love. This leads to war between the king and Shiva's ancestor.
It concludes with Berme seemingly possessed by Daiva Kola, a divine energy that helps the villagers.
Netizens go gaga over Kantara Chapter 1 trailer
Soon after the trailer was dropped, fans flooded the comment section, praising the trailer and characters. A user wrote, "This movie will recognise Indian cinema in global stage." Another wrote, "Kantara deserve a Oscar please this time Rishab Shetty will catch a Oscar." A third user wrote, "That Rishab shetty entry + BGM. Pure goosebumps." Another wrote, "Salute to rishab Shetty this will be written in history.Oscar loading."
Penned and helmed by Rishab Shetty, the movie is bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films. Apart from Shetty, the movie also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Sapthami Gowda, and Gulshan Devaiah in key roles. The movie is set to hit the theatres on October 2, on the occasion of Vijaydashmi.
Published By : Niharika Sanjeeiv
Published On: 22 September 2025 at 13:07 IST