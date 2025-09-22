Kantara Chapter 1 Trailer Out: Rishab Shetty Starrer Promises High-octane Action And Haunting Melodies Wrapped In Folklore

The makers of Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 have finally unveiled the trailer today, September 22. Seeing the trailer, we can say that the movie buffs are in for a visual treat. It promises visceral action, haunting melodies and a saga that will echo through generations.





Watch Kantara Chapter Trailer

The over 2-minute trailer opens on young Shiva wondering why his father vanished from that particular spot in the dense forest. From here, the movie goes ages back explaining their origin and tells him a story about a legend of how god sent a messiah to protect the villagers from the injustice of King Kulashekara. It dives deeper into the origins of the Bhuta Kola ritual.

(A still from Kantara Chapter 1 trailer | Image: YouTube)

The trailer introduces Gulshan Devaiah as a tyrant king, while Rukmini Vasanth plays a princess with whom Berme (played by Rishab Shetty) falls in love. This leads to war between the king and Shiva's ancestor.

(A still from Kantara Chapter 1 trailer | Image: YouTube)

It concludes with Berme seemingly possessed by Daiva Kola, a divine energy that helps the villagers.

(A still from Kantara Chapter 1 trailer | Image: YouTube)

Netizens go gaga over Kantara Chapter 1 trailer

Soon after the trailer was dropped, fans flooded the comment section, praising the trailer and characters. A user wrote, "This movie will recognise Indian cinema in global stage." Another wrote, "Kantara deserve a Oscar please this time Rishab Shetty will catch a Oscar." A third user wrote, "That Rishab shetty entry + BGM. Pure goosebumps." Another wrote, "Salute to rishab Shetty this will be written in history.Oscar loading."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: YouTube)