The year 2024 is shaping up to be big for Yash. The actor is currently mounting, not one, but two pan-India projects. These are, Geetu Mohandas' Toxic and Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. Though there exists immense buzz around the cast speculations of both - Toxic in particular is appearing to go through a bout of casting woes as of now.

Kareena Kapoor no longer a part of Toxic?

As per Pinkvilla, Kareena Kapoor is no longer a part of Toxic. The reason behind the same is the actress not being able to align her dates with the film's schedules. The source quoted in the report states, "Kareena Kapoor’s dates do not align with the dates of Yash for Toxic. After making efforts to set the calendar right, the makers have amicably parted ways."

At the time of promoting her last release, Crew, Kareena had briefly hinted at taking on a pan-India project, expressing excitement for the same. If the Pinkvilla report is anything to go by, Kareena's debut down South will now have to wait for the next worthy project. While Kareena may have reportedly bowed out of the project, Kiara Advani, whose name has repeatedly been thrown up with regards to being the female lead opposite Yash, still appears to very much be a part of Toxic. No formal announcements for either, have come through yet.

The makers of Toxic are aiming for a pan-India appeal

With Kareena Kapoor reportedly bowing out of the project, the makers of Toxic are now aiming to bring an actress on board who can deliver the same pan-India appeal. Kareena, as per media reports, was to have essayed the role of Yash's sister in the film. Toxic is touted to feature sibling dynamics as a major undercurrent.

The source quoted in the report states, "Toxic has a strong sibling emotion and the part of the sister is very crucial to the narrative, warranting the presence of a top star. The makers are looking to cast actresses with Pan India presence for the part." Yash is currently busy with Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, which is eyeing a Diwali 2025 release.