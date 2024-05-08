Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor was reported to be making her Kannada debut with Yash starrer Toxic. However, days after the film went into production, rumours of the actress opting out of the project started surfacing online. Now, Kareena has shared a cryptic post on her Instagram story, which seems to be hinting at her exit from Geetu Mohandas' directorial.

Kareena Kapoor hints at walking out of Toxic

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena shared a post that read, “I have no desire to be seen often. I prefer to be paid, hard to reach, and out of sight." The Crew star added in the caption, “Why does this sound familiar.”

The post came days after the news of Kareena quitting Toxic surfaced online. As per Pinkvilla, the reason behind the same is the actress not being able to align her dates with the film's schedules. The source quoted in the report states, “Kareena Kapoor’s dates do not align with the dates of Yash for Toxic. After making efforts to set the calendar right, the makers have amicably parted ways.”

Nayanthara comes on board Toxic?

As of now, director Geethu Mohandas and Yash are reportedly considering replacing Kareena with Jawan star Nayanthara. The duo have reportedly met with the actress on several occasions over the past few weeks and the discussions are moving in the right path.

The source told the portal, “Nayanthara has shown her interest in doing Toxic and the logistics are being figured out at this point in time. It’s a well-sketched character of a sister and suits her image of a strong woman. Nayanthara is impressed that Geethu Mohandas has written such a strong character for a female and she is connecting well with her vision.”

Advertisement

Toxic is being bankrolled by KVN Production along with the lead star Yash himself. This will be Yash's first film as a producer under his banner Monster Mind Creations. The movie is expected to hit the theatres in April 2025.