Kichcha Sudeep Starrer Max Delayed Due To Financial Problems?

Max starring Kiccha Sudeep is one of the highly anticipated films of this year. The title of the film was unveiled through an intriguing teaser in September last year. While fans eagerly await the release date of Kichcha Sudeep's 46th film, it has been reported that the movie will not release in theatres anytime soon.

Kiccha Sudeep's Max postponed

A social media post on X has gone viral, claiming that Kiccha Sudeep starrer Max film has been delayed due to financial restraints. The post further read that there's no hope for the film to release this year and the actor is considering dropping the project. The post read, "Some sources are saying that @KicchaSudeep is dropping this project. There is no point in taking so much time to remake a movie."

Max's film has been delayed due to financial problems, and there's no hope for its release this year. Some sources are saying that @KicchaSudeep is considering dropping this project. There is no point in taking so much time to remake a movie. #MaxTheMovie #Sandalwood pic.twitter.com/ghWAy7WMgU — Movie Buzz 🎬📽🍿 (@MovieBuzz09)

What is the plot of Kiccha Sudeep's Max?

A few months ago, the film's plot synopsis was updated on ticket aggregator BookMyShow, despite the fact that no official release date was announced. According to the site's synopsis, Sudeep plays a cop named Arjun Mahakshay, who discovers a minister's son committing atrocities against fellow police officers and arrests him. However, the minister's son dies in the ensuing scuffle. According to this update, the film about how Arjun deals with this situation is directed by debutant Vijay Kartikeyaa.

Sudeep’s next directorial film

Apart from Max, Sudeep will also be stepping into the directorial chair. He will be directing a project backed by KRG Studios tentatively titled King Kichcha, or KK. Apart from that, Kichcha Sudeep will be working on a pan-global film with Kabzaa director R Chandru and RRR writer V Vijayendra Prasad.