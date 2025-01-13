Kichcha Sudeep Hints At Retirement, Says 'Every Hero Has A Shelf Life', Max Actor Plans To Redefine Career

Kichcha Sudeep made his acting debut with the TV series Premada Kadambari. He rose to prominence with films such as Brahma, Prathyartha, and others. The Kannada actor who made a comeback with Max opened up about his retirement for acting. He also said that he wants to explore more.

Kichcha Sudeep to retire from films?

In a podcast with Raghavendra Chitraveni, Kichcha Sudeep said that, “Every hero becomes a bore in the end. Each one has a shelf life as a leading man. As a hero, I’ve never made anyone wait on my set. Tomorrow, if I were to do a supporting role, I wouldn’t want to sit around waiting for someone else.”

File photo of Kichcha Sudeep | Source: IMDb

He further said, “The ones I give up on are not bad; it’s about what I want to do at this point of time.” Kichcha concluded the interview by saying that he feels saturated doing hero roles and would like to take up either direction or production of films. The actor had recently announced that he no longer would be hosting Bigg Boss Kannada after being the face of show for 10 seasons

Kichcha Sudeep’s rise to stardom

Kichcha Sudeep predominantly works in Kannada films. He has also worked in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil films. He gained recognition after his role in Thayavva in 1997. He later then went on to star in several commercially successful films including, Nandhi (2002), Kiccha (2003), Swathi Muthu (2003), My Autograph (2006), No 73, Shanthi Nivasa (2007), Mussanjemaatu (2008), Ee Shathamaanada Veera Madakari (2009), Just Maath Maathalli (2010), Vishnuvardhana (2011), Kempe Gowda (2011), the Telugu-Tamil bilingual Eega (2012), Maanikya (2014), Ranna (2015), Kotigobba 2 (2016), Hebbuli (2017), The Villain (2018). He has also been part of Dabangg 3 as well.

