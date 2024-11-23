Maryade Prashne X Review: Kannada Revenge Drama 'Tailor Made' For Middle-Class Viewers

Maryade Prashne X Review: Radio Jockey-turned-filmmaker Pradeepa's debut film finally hit the theatres on November 23. Directed by Nagaraj Somayaji, the movie stars Bigg Boss Kannada’s Rakesh Adiga and Sunil Rao, portraying middle-class life in Bengaluru. As the film premiered, early viewers began sharing their reactions on social media.

Maryade Prashne touched the hearts of many middle-class viewers

After the early screenings, audiences quickly took to social media to share their reactions, often describing the film as a “powerpack emotion.”

One viewer shared on X (formerly Twitter), “#MaryadePrashne is all about performances, emotions, and some nail-biting moments. Rakesh Adiga and Teju nailed their roles, Bangalore’s vibe was spot on, and both the interval and climax were thrilling. The music was fantastic, and the emotional depth is truly felt!”

Another user referred to the film as a masterpiece, saying, “#MaryadePrashne is a cinematic masterpiece that will touch your heart. With suspense, love, and values, it has everything!”

Many praised the performances, with one user commenting, “One of the best films where every talent shines, especially Rakesh Adiga, Teju, and Suneel – they’ve delivered their career-best performances. #MaryadePrashne.”

Some viewers also commended the storyline, with one stating, “#MaryadePrashne is brilliantly written and directed. The casting and music stand out, and the handling of the class conflict is very mature. @PoornaMysore was outstanding in his role, as always.”

Maryade Prashne: Behind the curtain stars played an important role

Popular radio jockey Pradeepa, renowned for producing web series like Honeymoon and Loose Connection under his own banner, Sakkath Studio, is venturing into the film industry with Maryade Prashne. This family drama also features his wife, Shwetha Prasad, as a co-producer.

Maryade Prashne | Image: X