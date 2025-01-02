Published 17:22 IST, January 2nd 2025
Max Box Office Collection Day 8: Kichcha Sudeep's Film Biz Shoots Up By 50 Percent On New Year's, Mints ₹35.50 Crore
Max has already emerged as the highest-grossing Kannada film of 2024 within one week of its release, beating Upendra Rao starrer UI: The Movie.
Max Box Office Collection Day 8: Kichcha Sudeep starrer action film Max is performing well at the box office. The Vijay Karthikeyan directorial hit the big screens on Christmas alongside Varun Dhawan starrer Baby John and is doing better than the Bollywood release after a little over a week of its big screen debut.
Max biz jumps on New Year's
On January 1, the business of the Kannada action film was ₹4.15 crore. The holiday period proved to be beneficial for Kichcha Sudeep's film as it emerged as one of the top-grossers on the day, among other releases.
Max has collected ₹35.50 crore in India in 8 days, with collections mostly coming in from the Kannada version of the movie. The Tamil and Telugu versions of the film are not doing so well, with collections staying below the ₹50 lakh mark.
What is Max about?
The plotline of the film reads, Inspector Arjun Mahakshay (Kichcha Sudeep), law and order inspector reports to duty at a new police station after a 2 months suspension and faces an unexpected situation. Can Arjun save the day? Sunil and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar also feature in the film.
The music of the film is composed by B Ajaneesh Loknath, while cinematography and editing were handled by Shekar Chandra and S. R. Ganesh Baabu respectively. Within 1 week of its release, it emerged as the highest-grossing Kannada film of 2024, beating UI, starring Upendra Rao.
