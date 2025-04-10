Murder Accused Darshan Skips Court Hearing In Renukaswamy Case Citing 'Back Pain', Watches Vamana Instead With Witness

Kannada actor Darshan has landed in a fresh controversy even as he is embroiled in the Renukaswamy murder case. Darshan, his friend Pavithra Gowda and 15 others have been named as accused in the brutal murder of the actor's fan, who allegedly made obscene remarks against Pavithra on social media. The accused were arrested on June 11, 2024 and released on bail on October 30. Darshan has been traveling around India for shoots after release from jail.

In the latest instance, Darshan skipped court proceedings on April 8 in Bengaluru, citing severe back pain. The judge objected to his absence and mandated that he be present during all hearings. What stirred a row was that a day later, on April 9, Darshan was seen attending a movie premiere in the city.

Darshan was arrested on June 11 in the case related to murder of Renukaswamy | Image: Instagram

Darshan attended the premiere show of the Kannada movie Vamana on April 9. Darshan's friend Dhanveer Gowda plays the lead role in it. At the theatre, Darshan was welcomed amid cheers by his fans. Adding to the controversy was the fact that the murder-accused star was accompanied to the film premiere by actor Chikkanna, who is also a witness in the Renukaswamy murder case. Darshan arrived limping at a mall for the movie screening and sat through the entire duration of the show, which lasted for three hours. Afterwards, he also addressed the media and praised Vamana.

As per the law, accused persons who are out on bail are not allowed to meet witnesses involved in the case. The Karnataka Police Department has challenged the bail granted to Darshan in the Supreme Court. His spotting with the witness in the murder case in which he is accused will certainly be seen as a violation of legal proceedings and may invite action.

Darshan attended the premiere show Vamana in Bengaluru | Image: Darshan Trends/X