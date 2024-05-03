Advertisement

Yash is busy preparing for his upcoming movie Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups. The actor, who announced the film last year, kicked off the shooting in March 2024. Yash was supposed to share the screen space with Kareena Kapoor in the movie, marking her debut in Kannada cinema. However, seems like that will not be happening anymore as the actress has decided to walk out of the film. In recent developments, Nayanthara is reportedly in talks to be a part of the movie and will be replacing Kareena as Yash’s sister in Toxic.

Nayanthara comes on board Toxic?

As per Pinkvilla, director Geethu Mohandas and Yash have met with Nayanthara on several occasions over the past few weeks and the discussions are moving in the right path. The source told the portal, “Nayanthara has shown her interest in doing Toxic and the logistics are being figured out at this point in time. It’s a well-sketched character of a sister and suits her image of a strong woman. Nayanthara is impressed that Geethu Mohandas has written such a strong character for a female and she is connecting well with her vision.”

“The talks are on, and the team is working collectively to get the logistics in place. If everything goes well, the makers will have Nayanthara on board in a fortnight,” added the insider.

What do we know about Toxic?

The title of Yash's film Toxic was revealed on December 8. For the film, the actor has collaborated with Geetu Mohandas for the first time. She is famously known for her work in Malayalam cinema. According to reports, Shruti Haasan is also associated with the film. However, an official announcement is awaited.

The story of Toxic is reportedly based on the Goan Drug Cartel. The film is being bankrolled by KVN Production along with the lead star Yash himself. This will be Yash's first film as a producer under his banner Monster Mind Creations. Toxic is expected to hit the theatres in April 2025.