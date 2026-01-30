Prakash Raj Sparks Controversy, Urges Govt To Allow Screening Of Palestinian Films At Bengaluru Film Festival

Prakash Raj is known for wearing his heart on his sleeve when it comes to voicing his opinion publicly regarding the government's decision. Having said that, the veteran actor on Thursday alleged that the central government had prevented the screening of Palestinian films at the 17th Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFes). Serving as a brand ambassador for this year's festival, he urged the Karnataka government to take a stand against the ban on Palestinian films.

Prakash Raj urges the screening of Palestinian films at BIFF

While addressing the audience during the opening program, Prakash Raj read the lines from a Palestinian poem The War Will End by poet Mahmoud Darwish and then added that cinema and literature should focus on human stories, and not be blocked by political agendas. He appealed to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the state government to allow screening of Palestinian films at the film festival. “Our Union government is not allowing us to screen Palestinian films. This has to be protested against, and as Chief Minister and as a government, you must take a stand,” he said.

Speaking about the "purpose" of international film festivals and the growing "political interference" in creative spaces, Prakash Raj said, "The purpose of international film festivals or literary festivals is to share different ideas and provide opportunities for human connection. However, recently, political interference has increased in both cinema and literary programs."

"Not allowing the screening of Palestinian films at the film festival is unacceptable. I request, and also demand, that the state government protest against such bans and take a firm stand in support of screening these films. The state government should oppose the central government's decision. The Kerala government has taken a clear stand on this issue and screened the film. Karnataka should also show the same courage," he further added.

All about BIFF

This year, the film festival will begin on January 30 and conclude on February 6 at multiple venues, including Lulu Mall, Suchitra Film Society in Banashankari, and the Kannada Film Artistes' Association. It will screen 60 films directed by women, more than 300 films from different countries and over 100 award-winning movies from global film festivals.