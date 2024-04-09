Advertisement

After its successful theatrical run Sapta Sagaradaache Ello Side B made its OTT debut on Prime Video on January 25. However, after spending 2 months on the platform the film was removed from there. Now, it seems like the makers have reached to a new agreement with the platform for the streaming rights of the film and it is back on Prime Video.

Why was Sapta Sagaradaache Ello Side B removed from Prime Video?

Sapta Saagardaache Ello Side B was made available for streaming across 240 countries, starting January 25 on Amazon Prime Video. As per a recent 123Telugu report, the film's digital streaming rights had only been acquired by Prime Video for a limited time. The stipulated time period being over, the film was taken out of the streaming library.

However, since Side A was available on Prime Video, it only made sense to place Side B there as well. While the film has returned to Prime Video it is unclear if this is a limited program or if it will stay in place for a longer period of time.

What do we know about Sapta Sagaradaache Ello Side B?

The film is the second installment of the 2-Part 2023 Kannada romantic drama film. It is co-written and directed by Hemanth M Rao and produced by Rakshit Shetty. The film stars Rakshit Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, and Chaithra J Achar in the lead roles. Both Side A and Side B are said to have made on a budget of ₹10 crore each.

Apart from Rakshit Shetty and Chaithra J Achar, actors like Achyuth Kumar, Sharath Lohitashwa, Avinash, and Ramesh Indira are also a part of the film. Side B tells the story of Manu and Priya played by actors Rakshit and Rukmini Vasanth, respectively. It will also uncover if Manu will recover from his tale of despair and if he will take revenge from people who wronged him in the first part of the film.