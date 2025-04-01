sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi | Pahalgam Terror Attack | Pope Francis Funeral | Mahira Khan In Hot Water | Jeffrey Epstein |
Advertisement

Updated April 1st 2025, 15:55 IST

Ranya Rao Gold Smuggling Case: Kannada Actress Moves High Court After Bail Plea Gets Rejected Third Time

After her bail plea was rejected three times, Kannada actress Ranya Rao has moved the Karnataka High Court to file a plea there.

Reported by: Shreya Pandey
Follow: Google News Icon
How Ranya Rao Was Caught With 14.8 Kg Gold at Bengaluru's KIA
How Ranya Rao Was Caught With 14.8 Kg Gold at Bengaluru's KIA | Image: Republic

Actress Ranya Rao was arrested on March 3 at the Bengaluru airport in connection with a gold smuggling case. On March 27, the Sessions Court in Bengaluru rejected her third bail plea. The actress has now moved the Karnataka High Court seeking relief in the gold smuggling case.

Ranya Rao's knocks on the doors of the High Court

Days after the Session court rejected her bail plea, Ranya Rao has knocked on the doors of the High Court. The actress has filed a bail petition at the Karnataka High Court. Her lawyer, BS Girish has submitted the plea. As per sources, the High Court is likely to hear the matter next week.

Also Read: Ranya Rao's Bail Plea In Gold Smuggling Case Rejected For The Third Time, Actress To Move High Court Next

Also Read: Ranya Rao Admitted Using Hawala Money Was Used to Purchase Gold: DRI Tells Sessions Court

On March 27, the 64th CCH Sessions Court in Bengaluru rejected the bail application of Ranya Rao. This came after the verdict of the Special Court for Economic Offences that rejected her bail plea on March 14, citing the seriousness of the charges against the actress. Ranya had initially also denied bail from the Magistrate Court.

Ranya Rao has confessed to using hawala money to purchase gold 

During her previous bail hearing, the DRI (Directorate of Revenue Intelligence) Advocate Madhu Rao told the sessions court that the actress had confessed to purchasing illegally through hawala money. For the unversed, the Kannada actress was arrested at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, on March 3 after she was found in possession of 14.8 kg of gold. 

Also Read: Bengaluru Court To Hear Actress Ranya Rao's Bail Plea In Gold Smuggling Case


The DRI had also filed a notice under section 108 to initiate a judicial enquiry against the actress. As per the notice, further investigation will be carried out to understand how many financial irregularities were made in the matter and to uncover the potential violations of the law. During her judicial custody, Ranya Rao confessed that she had learnt the tricks of smuggling from a YouTube video. An investigation against her also uncovered that she misused the airport security protocol using her connections with her stepfather, senior Karnataka IPS officer DGP K Ramachandra Rao, who has been sent on ‘voluntary leave’ amid the probe. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Published April 1st 2025, 15:34 IST