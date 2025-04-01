Ranya Rao Gold Smuggling Case: Kannada Actress Moves High Court After Bail Plea Gets Rejected Third Time

Actress Ranya Rao was arrested on March 3 at the Bengaluru airport in connection with a gold smuggling case. On March 27, the Sessions Court in Bengaluru rejected her third bail plea. The actress has now moved the Karnataka High Court seeking relief in the gold smuggling case.

Ranya Rao's knocks on the doors of the High Court

Days after the Session court rejected her bail plea, Ranya Rao has knocked on the doors of the High Court. The actress has filed a bail petition at the Karnataka High Court. Her lawyer, BS Girish has submitted the plea. As per sources, the High Court is likely to hear the matter next week.



On March 27, the 64th CCH Sessions Court in Bengaluru rejected the bail application of Ranya Rao. This came after the verdict of the Special Court for Economic Offences that rejected her bail plea on March 14, citing the seriousness of the charges against the actress. Ranya had initially also denied bail from the Magistrate Court.

Ranya Rao has confessed to using hawala money to purchase gold

During her previous bail hearing, the DRI (Directorate of Revenue Intelligence) Advocate Madhu Rao told the sessions court that the actress had confessed to purchasing illegally through hawala money. For the unversed, the Kannada actress was arrested at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, on March 3 after she was found in possession of 14.8 kg of gold.



