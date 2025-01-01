Rift Between Rishab Shetty-Rashmika Mandanna? Kantara Fame Skips Actress' Mention In Kirik Party Post

Kantara filmmaker Rishab Shetty has skipped tagging actor Rashmika Mandanna in his post celebrating 8-years of his directorial debut Kirik Party. As the film marked its eighth anniversary, commemorating the occasion, the director shared a tweet, thanking his viewers for their contribution to the movie's success.

Rishab Shetty thanks viewers for Kirik Party’s success

Rishab Shetty took to X and shared a post and wrote in the caption, “8 years ago, a journey began that touched hearts and created countless memories.

Here’s to your love and support that made #KirikParty so special. Thank you so much maga @rakshitshetty..for this unforgettable journey”.

Fans were quick to catch up on the animosity from Rishab. One user wrote, “Something missing”. Another user wrote “Rashmika missing in the poster”.

More on Rashmika-Rishab feud

Rashmika and Raskhit met during the filming of Kirik Party and got engaged in July 2017. In September 2018, a month after the release of her Telugu debut film, news surfaced that Rashmika and Rakshit had called off their engagement. Rishab Shetty's 2016 film 'Kirik Party' also starred Rakshit Shetty and Samyukta Hegde in the lead roles.

Raskhit Shetty and Rashmika Mandanna broke their engagement in September 2018 | Image: Instagram