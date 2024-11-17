Published 22:08 IST, November 17th 2024
Rishab Shetty Starrer Kantara: Chapter 1 To Debut In Cinemas On October 2 Next Year
Kantara: Chapter 1, the prequel to National Award-winning Kannada film Kantara: A Legend, sets worldwide release date for October 2, 2025.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
Kantara Chapter 1 is a prequel to Kantara | Image: X
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
22:08 IST, November 17th 2024