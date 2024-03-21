Rishab Shetty, Teja Sajja's Viral Photo Sparks Collaboration Rumours

Advertisement

Two self-made stars Rishab Shetty and Teja Sajja recently met each other at an event. While they were at the event, they also posed together. Now, the actors' photo is going viral on social media with many manifesting the Kannada and Telugu star to collaborate on a film together.

Rishab, Teja's photo goes viral

In a viral photo, actor Rishab Shetty who is known for his Kannada blockbuster film Kantara can be seen posing with HanuMan star Teja Sajja, whose film too has earned over ₹400 crores upon its release.

In the photo, both Rishab and Teja can be seen wearing casual outfits. While Rishab Shetty was seen wearing a casual shirt in the shade of white with a black print on it along with black cargo pants, Teja Sajja was seen wearing a black collared shirt paired with grey trousers. They both completed their looks with a pair of glasses and a wrist watch.

What do we know about Rishab Shetty?

Rishab Shetty who was already a critically acclaimed actor-director in Karnataka, rose to global fame after the release of his 2022 film Kantara. The film made on a budget of ₹16 crores was written and directed by Rishab Shetty who also starred in the film as its main lead along with Sapthami Gowda. Currently, the actor-director is working on the second part of the film which will be a prequel to the 2022 film.

What do we know about Teja Sajja?

Teja Sajja was quite active as a child actor in the Telugu film industry. He has worked in several films that starred megastar Chiranjeevi. Teja returned to acting after a long gap in the 2019 film Oh Baby starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu. In 2021, the actor starred in two Telugu films Adbhutham and Zombie Reddy, respectively. Zombie Reddy is arguably the first Zombie film in the Telugu film industry. In 2024, the actor starred in the Prasanth Varma film HanuMan as its lead Hanumanthu. The film shows the lead star as a superhero who has the powers of Lord Hanuman.

The film released on January 12 alongside Mahesh Babu starrer Guntur Kaaram. Despite facing competition with several films starring A-listers, HanuMan went on to become one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of the year.

Currently, the makers are working on the sequel of the film titled Jai Hanuman.

Are Rishab and Teja planning a collaboration?

There has not been any official confirmation regarding Rishab and Teja collaborating on a project. However, upon HanuMan's release, Rishab Shetty had taken to his official X handle to praise the film. He wrote, "Joining the chorus of praise for 'Hanuman' – a triumph in storytelling and filmmaking by Prashant Verma. Teja Sajja's performance stays with you long after the credits roll."

