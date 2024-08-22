Published 23:21 IST, August 22nd 2024

Rishab Shetty Wants To Work With Bollywood Biggies After Saying Industry Shows India In 'Bad Light'

Rishab Shetty On Bollywood: Kantara fame, in an interview, shared he would love to collaborate with the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.